Why Liam Cooper believes Leeds United's Championship form won't matter against Barnsley

Liam Cooper believes Leeds United's strong Championship form won't be a factor in this afternoon's Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Whites make the short trip to face the Tykes at lunchtime following the first international break of the season.

United have won four, drawn one and lost one in their opening six games of the campaign which sees them sit third in the table following defeat to Swansea City at Elland Road last time out.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side make a strong start to the season while Daniel Stendel's outfit have failed to pick up three points since their opening day victory over Fulham on home soil in early August.

Barnsley sit 21st in the division having picked up a total of five points from their opening six fixtures.

The Reds, though, have struggled with injuries in the opening month with a number of players - including United academy product Alex Mowatt - coming back into contention for the showdown later today.

United themselves have been boosted by the return of Tyler Roberts who is aiming to feature for the first time this season while defender Luke Ayling remains sidelined following ankle surgery earlier this summer.

Despite the two sides differing form heading into the match, captain Cooper has revealed his belief that it won't play a part in South Yorkshire when the two sides come to blows in what is expected to be a feisty affair.

"It's a Yorkshire derby and I think form goes out the window in derbies," Cooper admitted.

"The fans will be there, they will be in their thousands like they always are.

"I remember a couple of years ago when we won 2-0 there and it was a great day, the lads did well.

"But we have got to prepare like we do for any other game.

"We know what we need to do to be at our best and the energy levels will have to be there and we will have to be on top form because the Championship throws up some mad results sometimes and we'll be looking to do everything we can to get the win."