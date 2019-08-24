Why Leeds United could be affected by VAR this season

Leeds United could be embroiled in VAR controversy this season.

The technology will be used if the Whites are drawn away to a Premier League team in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

Video assistant referees support the decision-making process of referees. They are only used in the four game-changing situations and provide minimum interference with maximum benefit.

VAR only intervenes in the course of a match when the officials have made a 'clear and obvious error' in one of four key areas. They are:

Offside

A close offside decision is the most common reason for VAR being consulted after a goal has been scored, but shirt-pulling and other infringements can cause goals to be chalked off.

Penalties

The most subjective and potentially problematic area. Penalties can be awarded or rescinded using VAR if there has been a 'clear and obvious error' in the original decision.

Straight red cards

Violent conduct and dangerous tackles can be penalised using VAR. Second-yellow cards cannot.

Mistaken identity

If the referee sends off the wrong player that injustice can be repaired.

