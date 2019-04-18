Why Kemar Roofe believes Leeds United must take lessons from past results ahead of Wigan clash

Kemar Roofe believes Leeds United must take warning from past results this season ahead of Good Friday's clash with Wigan at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's side welcome the Latics to LS11 with Paul Cook's men sat two points above the Championship drop zone.

The visitors boast the worst away record in the division having collected just seven points on their travels this season winning just once in the process.

The Tics, though, held table-toppers Norwich City to a 1-1 draw last weekend amid a battle for survival at the bottom of the division.

Leeds on the other hand sit three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United striker Roofe, who has recently returned from a knee injury, believes the Whites must approach the fixture with caution knowing that any slip up now could prove costly with four games of the season to go.

"I don’t think there’s any easy team or any easy game in this league at all," Roofe admitted.

"We’ve shown that, we’ve lost against teams where people think we’re going to win, QPR for example.

"I don’t think anyone maybe expected that but we lost but then the next game we bounced back. So every game is that game and that game only and you just have to focus."

Asked about whether he believes United have what it takes this season, he replied: "Yes, definitely.

"But that belief comes from what we’ve done throughout the whole season, starting from pre-season and during the week in training.

"We work hard so when it comes to the games, sometimes the games are easier than the training so that’s the time when we can actually enjoy it."