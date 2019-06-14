Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane

Where are they now? Leeds United's XI that hammered Leicester by SIX goals featuring new Boro duo Woodgate and Keane

Ex-Leeds United duo Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane have been appointed as manager and first-team coach, respectively, at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

In one-and-a-half years at Elland Road, surprisingly, the pair started just FOUR times together - though one outing was to provide a memorable result. Remember when the Whites hit Leicester City for six in Worthington Cup (6-0)? Well, we've taken a trip down memory lane, seeing where the line-up from THAT night are now. Scorers: Keane (3), Bakke, Viduka, Kewell (1).Scroll and click through the pages:

After hanging up his boots in 2006, Martyn has since put his goalkeeping skills to good use, first becoming a wicketkeeper at Leeds Modernians Cricket Club before recently switching to Knaresborough (according to his Twitter bio).

1. Nigel Martyn

After hanging up his boots in 2006, Martyn has since put his goalkeeping skills to good use, first becoming a wicketkeeper at Leeds Modernians Cricket Club before recently switching to Knaresborough (according to his Twitter bio).
Getty
Buy a Photo
Mills now works as a pundit for the BBC, often appearing on Match of the Day. He is a patron of the Shine charity, which was formerly known as the Association for Spina Bifida And Hydrocephalus.

2. Danny Mills

Mills now works as a pundit for the BBC, often appearing on Match of the Day. He is a patron of the Shine charity, which was formerly known as the Association for Spina Bifida And Hydrocephalus.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Woodgate had two coaching spells at Middlesbrough before returning in 2017. He worked closely alongside Tony Pulis as an assistant coach and has now been selected as Boros main man following the Welshmans dismissal last month.

3. Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate had two coaching spells at Middlesbrough before returning in 2017. He worked closely alongside Tony Pulis as an assistant coach and has now been selected as Boros main man following the Welshmans dismissal last month.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ferdinard appears as a pundit for BT Sports while maintaining his clothing brand 5, which sells Caps. There have been rumours that he has held discussions with Manchester United over a technical director role.

4. Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinard appears as a pundit for BT Sports while maintaining his clothing brand 5, which sells Caps. There have been rumours that he has held discussions with Manchester United over a technical director role.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4