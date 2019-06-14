Where are they now? Leeds United's XI that hammered Leicester by SIX goals featuring new Boro duo Woodgate and Keane

In one-and-a-half years at Elland Road, surprisingly, the pair started just FOUR times together - though one outing was to provide a memorable result. Remember when the Whites hit Leicester City for six in Worthington Cup (6-0)? Well, we've taken a trip down memory lane, seeing where the line-up from THAT night are now. Scorers: Keane (3), Bakke, Viduka, Kewell (1).Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Nigel Martyn After hanging up his boots in 2006, Martyn has since put his goalkeeping skills to good use, first becoming a wicketkeeper at Leeds Modernians Cricket Club before recently switching to Knaresborough (according to his Twitter bio).

2. Danny Mills Mills now works as a pundit for the BBC, often appearing on Match of the Day. He is a patron of the Shine charity, which was formerly known as the Association for Spina Bifida And Hydrocephalus.

3. Jonathan Woodgate Woodgate had two coaching spells at Middlesbrough before returning in 2017. He worked closely alongside Tony Pulis as an assistant coach and has now been selected as Boros main man following the Welshmans dismissal last month.

4. Rio Ferdinand Ferdinard appears as a pundit for BT Sports while maintaining his clothing brand 5, which sells Caps. There have been rumours that he has held discussions with Manchester United over a technical director role.

