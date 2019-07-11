What Leeds United fans had to say after victory against Guiseley in pre-season friendly

Leeds United fans described their reactions as the team scored a 2-1 victory in Thursday's pre-season friendly against Guiseley.

Despite a slow start due to a momentary crash, they came through to deliver the goods. And that's just the fans on Twitter, after it briefly went down during the beginning of the match at Nethermoor Park.

Leeds' Helder Costa looks to take on a trailist for Guiseley. Pictures: Andrew Roe

But after a slow start, new signing Hélder Costa came through to equalise, giving a strong start in his debut, while Mateusz Bogusz netted the winning goal.

@RiotBadger made light of the brief Twitter lapse, writing: "Can we keep the 'Twitter goes down while we are losing' thing please? Works well."

Elated fans tweeted their joy as the team pushed through, with spirits high for the season ahead.

@LUFC_Goals described Bogusz' goal as "Bielsa football at its best", while Daniel Robinson wrote of the winning goal: "Appreciate it's pre-season and also only Guiseley, but that's some turn and run there".

Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski battles with Guiseley's George Cantrill. Pictures: Andrew Roe

Dan Drake said: "Yes, get in! Not the classiest performance but it's about grinding these results out, 3 points is 3 points."

Twitter was particularly awash with praise for Costa as he hit the ground running with his equaliser.

@Jordan_Armo described him as "a classy little operator", while @timbrennan85 said his performance was "hopefully a sign of things to come".

Gary Devonport described the match as a "decent run out", writing: "Costa class. Shack class. Clarke playing with confidence. Klich steady away. Kalvin steady away. Davis steady. Bogusz grew into it."

@Dom_Fetch89 said: "Costa looked absolute quality tonight and it's easy to see why Bielsa has brought Ben White in. Looks very assured at the back and not afraid to run with the ball. Very impressive".

Fans also heaped praise on Bogusz, saying they were looking forward to seeing him in the season ahead.

Luke Barton said: "That Bogusz finish was filthy. I predict a big season for this lad."

@WisemanIndy added: "Bogusz looked good and that finish was very tidy."