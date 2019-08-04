"What a way to start" - Leeds United fans laud Ben White after Bristol City performance

Leeds United secured a 3-1 victory over Bristol City on Sunday afternoon at Ashton Gate - but what were fans saying afterwards?

Let's take a look...

"@c_ellis92 Who needs Roofe and who needs Jansson? #LUFC #MOT #ALAW"

"@iain9draz With Ben white at the back and Bamford in attack leeds are going to the premier league #lufc"

"@michaelwood27 Great way to start the new season. Pablo just gets better and better. #lufc"

"@Knowledgedrive VERY impressed with @ben6white, calm and composed, great range of passing, can see why Bielsa is a fan, Pontus who? #lufc"

"@Mickledonions By no means do I think we will walk the league this year and we will undoubtedly make it even harder than it has to be... But can anyone see us NOT being top 6? #lufc"

"@shaw783 So happy for @Patrick_Bamford might start to shut some of the haters up good goal class performance #mot #lufc #ALAW"

"@CamChappers Great to see Ben White have a stormer of a debut for #lufc - we have a real prospect on our hands & a season in the Championship with a club like Leeds will do him a load of good."

"@adampalmer73 #lufc fantastic start to the season the team looks great and hungry congratulations to Bem White excellent debut #MOT"