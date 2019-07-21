"We renew this option" - Marcelo Bielsa sends clear aim for second Leeds United stint

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that any improvement on his opening campaign in West Yorkshire would result in promotion for the Whites.

Bielsa guided United to a third-place finish last term in the second tier before seeing his sides season end at the hands of Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals at Elland Road.

The Whites spent the majority of the campaign in the top two before a drop in form in the latter stages saw them miss out on automatic promotion at the hands of Norwich City and Sheffield United.

After lengthy discussions with sporting director Victor Orta in the aftermath, Bielsa agreed to another spell at the club for the coming Championship season.

Leeds are now well into their preparations for a second stint under the Argentine, having completed a week-long tour of Australia which concluded with a 2-1 victory over A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

Bielsa, though, admitted afterwards that he is eyeing any improvement for the coming campaign which he believes would result in promotion this time around.

"One of the things is to improve the things we made last season," Bielsa said.

"If we can get improvement on the things that we made last season, obviously we can arrive at the goal we want to achieve.

"The last season, our idea, our goal, was promotion, but finally we didn’t get it.

"Obviously for everybody it was disappointing, but now we renew this option.

"Hopefully we will try, but the most important thing is we are in conditions to get and finally achieve it."