Trabzonspor set to activate £2m option in deal for Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban

Caleb Ekuban is set to complete a £2m move from Leeds United to Trabzonspor after the Turkish club announced that they will exercise an option to keep him permanently.

Trabzonspor are moving to finalise the terms of a full-time switch from Elland Road having been impressed by Ekuban during his season-long loan in Turkey.

The striker was surplus to requirements under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa last summer and moved to Trabzonspor before the start of the Championship term.

The Ghanaian cost Leeds £500,000 from Chievo in the summer of 2016 but scored only twice in 22 appearances during his first year in England.

He has struck five times for Trabzonspor and played regularly in Turkey’s Super Lig, helping the club to fourth place and the brink of Europa League qualification.

Trabzonspor are expected to pay around £2m up front for Ekuban in a deal which includes add-ons. He is two years into a four-year contract at Leeds.