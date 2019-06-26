Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signature of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.

Clarke has been a target for Spurs this summer with talks between the two sides intensifying in recent days.

The YEP understands that the 18-year-old will not be involved in first-team training on Wednesday and will undergo a medical at Tottenham.

Clarke, who is a Thorp Arch academy product, made 25 appearances for the Whites last season in his breakthrough campaign at the club under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The youngster bagged two goals and two assists in his 814 minutes of action, which appears to have been enough to alert Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are expected to complete a deal in the near future with an initial fee in the region of £10m.