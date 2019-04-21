Thomas Frank reveals the Brentford team talk he will give ahead of Leeds United clash

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side need to "dominate" against Leeds United if they are to get a result at Griffin Park.

United make the trip to the capital on Easter Monday chasing three points in the battle for promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa's side sit behind second-placed Sheffield United on goal difference alone with three games of the campaign to go.

The Blades travel to Hull City before the Whites evening date with the Bees in what could be a decisive day of action.

United are looking to leave Brentford with victory for the first time since 1950 at the ninth time of asking.

Frank, who saw his side draw 1-1 with Millwall on Good Friday, revealed what he will tell his players ahead of the fixture: "On the ball, we still need to try and dominate like we did today (against Millwall).

"Against Leeds it'll be different because they've got more high pressing and more man marking, so that's a difficult thing.

"We know that when they're on the ball they'll try to dominate us more and be more flexible. I think that game will be a more open game."

Asked if he was looking forward to taking on Bielsa's side, he said: "It will be fantastic to play a top game with a top performance and hopefully get the win.

"When we are on it - we drew 1-1 with them at Elland Road earlier this season - we played a top game and deserved to win. That's not a problem to play a top game and a top performance.

"Whether we'll win or not, we don't know. That's the luck.

"For us it's about getting the consistency and getting a point away from home like we did today. I'm 100% sure we'll perform on Monday."