"There is no bigger Championship tie" - Millwall defender talks up Leeds United clash

Millwall defender Jake Cooper believes Leeds United offer the Lions their "biggest tie in the Championship" ahead of this weekend's showdown at The Den.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to south London for a second successive Saturday in league action.

The Lions, though, have been rocked by the resignation of head coach Neil Harris with the Whites set to take on Millwall managerless.

First team coach Adam Barrett will take charge against Bielsa's outfit, after seeing the Lions held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Luton Town in midweek following a late Callum McManaman goal.

United themselves head into the fixture following a 1-0 victory over West Brom on Tuesday thanks to a first half Gjanni Alioski strike.

Cooper, though, says he and his teammates won't need any motivation to pick themselves back up for this weekend's clash with the Whites, despite the loss of their head coach.

“Without doubt we know it is our biggest tie in the Championship," Cooper said.

"There is no bigger occasion.

“It seems to be this rivalry – it’s really good between the fans. Whether it is at Elland Road or The Den it has always been an unbelievable atmosphere when I’ve played.

“It’s exciting. If the fans get behind us then I’m sure it can be a great day.”

United have conceded just five goals in 10 league matches this season, but three of those have come from set plays with Cooper believing it will be an area the hosts can exploit.

“Certainly at The Den we have ways of being able to do it,” Cooper continued.

“It’s all about being on the front foot and attacking areas. You have to do that first and you create chances from that.

“We firmly believe when we win a set play that it is a goal chance – totally.

“Maybe [what Bielsa said about set-pieces] will force them to work on it a lot coming into the game this weekend.

“I’m sure they will have seen all our threats. It speaks for itself.”