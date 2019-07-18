The young Leeds United goalkeeper who could count Gordon Banks among his admirers

He was the promising schoolboy goalkeeper who could count Gordon Banks among his admirers.

Back in August 1987 Durham-born Paul Watson chose Leeds United ahead of a host of First Division clubs who were clamouring for his signature.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and Coventry City were among the clubs keen to take him on.

The 14-year-old said at the time he had plumped for the Whites because he had been impressed with facilities at the club.

The youngster attended trials with United and was seen by Banks, who popped in at Elland Road periodically to five additional coaching to trhe club's goalkeepers, and was immediatlely captivated by what he saw.

United chief scout Dave Blakey said: "Gordon saw straight away that the boy had a lot going on for him and told us in no uncertain terms to make sure he did not slip away from us."

Paul - a pupil at Richmond School - got through to the England schoolboy trials.

Also there was Andy Crosby, a centre half from Rotherham, who also signed schoolboy forms with United.

