The THIRTY-ONE Leeds United departures of the summer transfer window

Within that list are 19 players that have played at least once for United's first team and at least a dozen players who had been involved with the under-23s. Lee Sobot takes a look at the list in full following the closure of the summer's second transfer window on Monday night,

1. Caleb Ekuban Joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal for around 2m. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Paudie O'Connor Joined Bradford City on a free transfer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jay-Roy Grot Joined Vitesse on a season-long loan. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Aapo Halme Sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed six-figure fee. jpimedia Buy a Photo

