The THIRTY-ONE Leeds United departures of the summer transfer window
LEEDS UNITED have well and truly cleared the decks this summer with 31 players leaving the club either on loan, on permanent switches or with contracts cancelled by mutual consent.
Within that list are 19 players that have played at least once for United's first team and at least a dozen players who had been involved with the under-23s. Lee Sobot takes a look at the list in full following the closure of the summer's second transfer window on Monday night,
1. Caleb Ekuban
Joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal for around 2m.