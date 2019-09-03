Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The THIRTY-ONE Leeds United departures of the summer transfer window

LEEDS UNITED have well and truly cleared the decks this summer with 31 players leaving the club either on loan, on permanent switches or with contracts cancelled by mutual consent.

Within that list are 19 players that have played at least once for United's first team and at least a dozen players who had been involved with the under-23s. Lee Sobot takes a look at the list in full following the closure of the summer's second transfer window on Monday night,

Joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal for around 2m.

1. Caleb Ekuban

Joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal for around 2m.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Joined Bradford City on a free transfer.

2. Paudie O'Connor

Joined Bradford City on a free transfer.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Joined Vitesse on a season-long loan.

3. Jay-Roy Grot

Joined Vitesse on a season-long loan.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

4. Aapo Halme

Sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed six-figure fee.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6