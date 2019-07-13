The day Leeds United fans thought Howard Wilkinson was the next Bond

Have your say

Could this be true - was Leeds United boss Howard Wilkinson really taking the starring role in the latest 'Bond' movie?

That was the question being asked by the Elland Road faithful back in February 1992.

And it certainly looked that way as Sgt Wilko, pictured here with make-up artist Lisa Rushworth, faced the cameras and waited for the cry of 'action'.

In fact his new role was in the Leeds United Bond television commercial.

Supporters were being offered the £500 United Bonds in return for a package of benefits including season ticket discounts for the next seven years.

It was all part of the club's drive to provide new facilities, such as the building of a new 17,000 seater stand to replace the existing East Stand at Elland Road.

The commerical was the first of its kind by any English football club.

