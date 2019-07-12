Teen striker Sam Dalby leaves Leeds United for Watford

TEENAGE striker Sam Dalby has left Leeds United to join Premier League side Watford for an undisclosed fee.
Dalby joined Leeds from Leyton Orient in January 2018, signing a two and a half year deal and joining up with Carlos Corberan's under-23s.
The 19-year-old then headed out on loan to Sky Bet League Two side Morecambe last season, where the striker made two appearances from the substitute's bench.
Dalby leaves without having made a single appearance for United's first team having earlier featured 19 times for Orient, scoring once.