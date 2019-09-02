Teen midfielder Callum Nicell leaves Leeds United by mutual consent

NINETEEN-year-old midfielder Callum Nicell has left Leeds United by mutual consent.

The teen leaves the Whites having made big strides within the club's Academy but ultimately falling just short of ever making a Whites debut.

Originally from Doncaster, Nicell joined Leeds at the age of seven and worked his way up the ranks in United's youth set up with the midfielder named the 2016/17 Academy Player of the Year.

The midfielder was then taken by former boss Garry Monk with the senior squad to the Championship game at Fulham on March 7, 2017.

Having already been capped three times by the Republic of Ireland U18's and called up to the under-19's squad in March 2018, Nicell was then named on the Leeds bench by boss Paul Heckingbottom for the 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on April 7, 2018.

Another outing on the bench followed for the 3-1 loss at Preston North End and Nicell then began the 2018-19 campaign excelling for United's under-23s.

Nicell then signed a new two-year deal last September with the midfielder highlighting the influence of Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker.

But Nicell was never called upon by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the Academy graduate then played in a friendly for Leicester City's under-23s in July.