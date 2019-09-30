TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v West Brom: Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw set to miss Baggies clash

LEEDS UNITED duo Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw are both set to miss Tuesday night's Championship clash against West Brom at Elland Road.

Hernandez sat out Saturday's 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic with a muscle injury and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa says the Spaniard is not yet ready to make a return.

Bielsa is also unsure if Hernandez will make Saturday's clash at Millwall and fellow midfielder Forshaw is also experiencing an ongoing hip issue.

Forshaw returned from a two-game absence as a half-time substitute in Saturday's clash at The Valley but Bielsa says the problem has returned.

"Probably Pablo and Adam are not going to be in the group," said Bielsa.

"The last match before the international break he (Adam) had a little problem and he cannot solve it."

Asked about the latest with Hernandez and if he would miss both of this week's games, Bielsa said: "He is finishing his recovery. I couldn't say (if he will play later this week).

"I will have to wait to see how the recovery is completed.