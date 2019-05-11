TEAM NEWS: Derby County v Leeds United: Gaetano Berardi starts as Pontus Jansson misses out with ankle injury

Have your say

PONTUS JANSSON misses out with with an ankle injury with Gateno Berardi replacing the Swede in the Leeds United side for Saturday evening's Championsip play-off semi-final first leg at Derby County.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed on Thursday that Jansson was a doubt due to an ankle problem but Jansson then insisted he was still hoping to play.

"I don't know what's said but it's a long season, I have pain everywhere," said Jansson on Thursday.

"It's not a big thing but it's a little bit more today.

"I'll play in a wheelchair if you want!"

But Jansson has failed to make it with Berardi coming into the side as the only change with 19-year-old Pascal Struijk brought in as the replacement defensive option on a very young bench that also features Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown.

Rams boss Frank Lampard has been forced to make one change to his side with 13-goal striker Martyn Waghorn absent with an Achilles injury he picked up in last weekend's win against West Brom.

Lampard has opted to replace Waghorn with David Nugent over Jack Marriott who is on the bench.

Striker Patrick Bamford serves the second match of his two-game suspension while United quartet Tyler Roberts, Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas and Leif Davis are also all out injured.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Brown, Shackleton, Clarke, Struijk, Gotts, Bogusz.

Derby County: Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone, Johnson, Holmes, Mount, Wilson, Lawrence, Nugent. Subs: Carson, Macdonald, Evans, Huddlestone, Jozefzoon, Bennett, Marriott.