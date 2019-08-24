Stoke City 0 Leeds United 3 - player ratings: Ben White and Pablo Hernandez star against Potters
Leeds United put in an impressive display at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners - but how did we score the game?
Gaetano Berardi came into Marcelo Bielsa's line-up with Liam Cooper missing out through injury. Goals from Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and Patrick Bamford secured a fine win in Staffordshire, here's how we rated the performance...
1. Kiko Casilla
7. Another clean sheet and yet again completed more passes than any other opposition player. Made plenty of saves that were of relative ease.