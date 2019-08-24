Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas celebrates at Stoke City.

Stoke City 0 Leeds United 3 - player ratings: Ben White and Pablo Hernandez star against Potters

Leeds United put in an impressive display at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners - but how did we score the game?

Gaetano Berardi came into Marcelo Bielsa's line-up with Liam Cooper missing out through injury. Goals from Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and Patrick Bamford secured a fine win in Staffordshire, here's how we rated the performance...

7. Another clean sheet and yet again completed more passes than any other opposition player. Made plenty of saves that were of relative ease.

1. Kiko Casilla

7. Another clean sheet and yet again completed more passes than any other opposition player. Made plenty of saves that were of relative ease.
7. Struggled early on with James McClean but had the last laugh with a wonderful goal to complete a fine move which opened the scoring. Improved after that. Another good display.

2. Stuart Dallas

7. Struggled early on with James McClean but had the last laugh with a wonderful goal to complete a fine move which opened the scoring. Improved after that. Another good display.
7. Replaced Liam Cooper in the line-up. Missed a few headers, but made some crucial interceptions and tackles early on. Looked assured.

3. Gaetano Berardi

7. Replaced Liam Cooper in the line-up. Missed a few headers, but made some crucial interceptions and tackles early on. Looked assured.
8. What can you say... calmness personified. Lost count of the times he played Leeds out of what looked like sticky situations. Another stunning performance.

4. Ben White

8. What can you say... calmness personified. Lost count of the times he played Leeds out of what looked like sticky situations. Another stunning performance.
