Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will "take a look" at Leeds United target Ryan Kent

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp will "want to take a look" at winger Ryan Kent before making a decision over his future.

Leeds have made Kent one of their main transfer targets this summer, but face competition for his signature from north of the border.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Ibrox with Gerrard keen on taking him back to Glasgow for a second loan spell.

Kent enjoyed a fine season under the 39-year-old, picking up the Scottish Premiership's Young Player of the Year award. He was also named in the PFA's team of the season.

United want to bolster Marcelo Bielsa's squad with four signings this summer, with wingers a priority for sporting director Victor Orta.

Manchester City's Jack Harrison, Wolves' Helder Costa and Brighton defender Ben White have all been identified as United's top summer targets.

Gerrard, though, believes that Reds boss Klopp will have the final say over where Kent's future lies, telling Sky Sports: "There’s always competition for top players.

“Yes, we would like Ryan Kent back but the reality is he's Liverpool's player so we have to respect that.

“Jurgen Klopp I'm sure will want to take a look at Ryan so we’ll respect Liverpool’s decision on which direction they want to take on the situation but we are at the table.

“We love the player, we feel as if we did a good job with him for 12 months and feel there's more to come in the job we'd like to do with him.

“The reality it is there is competition and Liverpool still own the player so they’ve got the final say on him.

“We're progressing in terms of our targets and the squad is close to being finished - but we're not finished just yet.”