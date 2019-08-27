Six-pronged Leeds United attack explained by Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA will continue to line Leeds United up with a host of options going forward and always aim for six players to attack.

Bielsa's men continued their flying start to the new Championship campaign with Saturday's 3-0 win at Stoke City in which United lined up with an altered formation with Kalvin Phillips dropping back from his normal midfield holding role to play alongside Ben White and Gaetano Berardi at centre-back.

Berardi was replacing injured skipper Liam Cooper and a back three was followed by by another row of three in Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Gjanni Alioski.

Mateusz Klich then sat behind Patrick Bamford, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison but not in a classic front three with Hernandez predominantly sat central as Dallas bombed forward down the right flank.

As a classic case in point, Hernandez then supplied a gem of a through ball for the onrushing Dallas to fire the Whites into a 42nd-minute lead.

Bielsa has confirmed that changes will now be aplenty for tonight's quick rematch against the Potters in the Carabao Cup but the daring and exciting endeavour of United's attacking football is here to stay under Bielsa's reign.

"We always have to try to have six players to attack," said Bielsa.

"We have four players ready to defend. Then we put our players when we are in defence, where the opponent put their players to attack.

"We avoid to defend spaces where there isn't any opponent, then it takes a different shape in each game depending on this.

"But in the end every player is making his function.

"Pablo is someone special in giving the last pass or the instruction of the ball.

"Dallas is a full-back with high arrival into the opponent half or a winger who plays a little bit higher.

"So everyone is adding to the game with the skills they have.

"So never any player is making something different about what they usually are doing."