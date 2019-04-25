Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder focused on taking care of business and ending Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes

SHEFFIELD UNITED boss Chris Wilder says he has assembled a group who can "dig it out in tough times" as he looks for his men to "take care of business" and seal automatic promotion on Saturday at Leeds United's expense.

Back to back victories over the Easter weekend coupled with two defeats for Leeds has left the Blades with a three-point cushion and a vastly superior goal difference over third-placed Leeds in the Championship's second automatic spot.

With Sheffield United's goal difference 11 goals better than Leeds', it means that victory at home to already relegated Ipswich Town on Saturday tea time would effectively guarantee a top two finish.

A Blades win would almost certainly consign Leeds to finishing third at best given that leaders Norwich City - who are six points ahead of the Whites - also have a ten goals better goal difference.

Norwich take on Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday evening before ending their season at Aston Villa.

The Blades finish off at Stoke City with Leeds now needing big favours ahead of Sunday's Elland Road showdown with Villa and season finale at Ipswich.

“A lot of the boys here have been through the process throughout the group, even the lads who haven’t been playing like Richard Stearman, Paul Coutts and Martin Cranie, who hasn’t played a great deal of football," said Wilder.

“Then you look right the way through at the likes of Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Norwood, the skipper [Billy Sharp], McGoldrick… it’s a prerequisite of ours, when we assemble a squad, to look for players who can dig it out in touch times.

“Now we’ve got to make sure we take care of business on Saturday and get the result that everyone wants.

“Everyone will be ready for the game, we’ll do our preparation work and hopefully continue our great record since we came through the door.

“The players have given themselves an opportunity to achieve something and we’re fully focused. They’ve now got to go and grasp it, which will be the message from us.”