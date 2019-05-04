Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder blames Leeds United "muppets" rant on alcohol and high emotions

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has blamed alcohol and high emotions for him describing two of Leeds United’s players as “muppets” and tipped Marcelo Bielsa’s side to win the Championship play-offs.

The Blades boss insisted pointed comments made on the day that the Sheffield club won automatic promotion were “nothing personal” and made in the heat of a party at Bramall Lane.

Wilder took aim at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Adam Forshaw, both of whom had questioned whether pressure might get to Sheffield United in the race for a top-two finish.

Sheffield United, however, secured second place after Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday and could yet win the title during tomorrow’s final round of fixtures.

Bielsa’s side went head-to-head with Sheffield United for several weeks but were consigned to the play-offs after losing twice over the Easter weekend.

Wilder told the Sun: “Emotions were high and we’d had a couple of drinks but that’s how it is and that’s how I am.

“I’m old school and when people open their mouth and say things they’ve got to expect stuff to come back.

“But it’s nothing personal. Leeds are an outstanding team and I wouldn’t bet against them coming up in the play-offs.”