Leeds United FIFA 20 player ratings have been linked

Revealed! FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Leeds United player

The FIFA 20 release date is edging closer and players across the country will be eager to find out how they are rated in the newest edition of the game.

Ratings have been leaked from FUTHead with Pablo Hernandez Leeds United's highest-rated player... Click and scroll through the pages to see how each Whites player ranks...

74 DIV '76 HAN'72 KIC'74 REF'49 SPE'73 POS

1. Kiko Casilla - 75

74 DIV '76 HAN'72 KIC'74 REF'49 SPE'73 POS
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
68 DIV '63 HAN '66 KIC '68 REF'33 SPE'63 POS

2. Illan Meslier - 66

68 DIV '63 HAN '66 KIC '68 REF'33 SPE'63 POS
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
60 PAC '43 SHO '52 PAS '54 DRI'61 DEF'68 PHY

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 63

60 PAC '43 SHO '52 PAS '54 DRI'61 DEF'68 PHY
Getty
Buy a Photo
76 PAC'31 SHO'50 PAS'59 DRI'59 DEF '57 DRI

4. Leif Davis - 63

76 PAC'31 SHO'50 PAS'59 DRI'59 DEF '57 DRI
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7