Revealed! FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Leeds United player
The FIFA 20 release date is edging closer and players across the country will be eager to find out how they are rated in the newest edition of the game.
Ratings have been leaked from FUTHead with Pablo Hernandez Leeds United's highest-rated player... Click and scroll through the pages to see how each Whites player ranks...
1. Kiko Casilla - 75
74 DIV '76 HAN'72 KIC'74 REF'49 SPE'73 POS
jpimedia
2. Illan Meslier - 66
68 DIV '63 HAN '66 KIC '68 REF'33 SPE'63 POS
jpimedia
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 63
60 PAC '43 SHO '52 PAS '54 DRI'61 DEF'68 PHY
Getty
4. Leif Davis - 63
76 PAC'31 SHO'50 PAS'59 DRI'59 DEF '57 DRI
jpimedia
