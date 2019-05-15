REPORT: Leeds United 2 Derby County 4 (3-4 on aggregate): Whites season over after crushing Rams loss in second leg

LEEDS UNITED'S season is over after a 4-2 win for Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road meant a 4-3 win on aggregate, ending the Whites' bid for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leading 1-0 after Saturday's first leg at Pride Park, United doubled their lead on aggregate when Stuart Dallas converted a Kalvin Phillips free-kick in the 24th minute but Derby drew level on the night in the 45th minute when a blunder from Kiko Casilla left Rams substitute Jack Marriott with a tap in.

Derby drew level on aggregate and ahead on the night just 40 seconds after the restart as Mason Mount finished a flowing move and the Rams went ahead overall for the first time two minutes before the hour when Harry Wilson netted a penalty awarded after skipper Liam Cooper had fouled Bennett.

Leeds were heading out but Dallas brilliantly doubled his tally four minutes later though United then saw Gaetano Berardi sent off for a second bookable offence with 11 minutes left.

Derby were then denied by the post in the 85th minute as Marriott's shot beat Casilla but not the left hand post but the Rams scored what proved the tie's winning goal seconds later when Marriott finished off a flowing move with a chip over Casilla.

Derby were also reduced to ten men in the 91st minute when Scott Malone was shown a second yellow card but the Rams had already done enough to book their place in the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Derby made the brighter start but United gradually got going and a fine move after 15 minutes ended with Luke Ayling volleying over the bar from a Mateusz Klich cross.

The Whites then took the lead in the 24th minute when a free-kick from Kalvin Phillips found Cooper whose effort hit the post but rebounded to Dallas who lashed the ball home from close range.

The Whites were then inches away from doubling their lead six minutes later when a 30-yard effort from Klich deflected off Richard Keogh's head and on to the underside of the crossbar.

Leeds continued to pile forwards with Bamford's low shot saved before a Dallas effort was deflected behind for a corner.

A fine cross from Jack Harrison then narrowly evaded Bamford but only the post saved Leeds in the 43rd minute with Bennett's header from a corner dropping on to the frame of the goal and allowing Leeds to clear.

Yet Derby were then gifted a route back into the tie in the 45th minute when 'keeper Kiko Casilla and Cooper collided as Leeds looked to clear a long ball, allowing substitute Marriott who had only just come on the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net.

Casilla then survived another mad moment rushing out of his box just before the half-time whistle.

But Derby drew level on aggregate and ahead on the night just 40 seconds after the restart when Wilson played in Mount who turned inside Phillips before chipping the ball past Casilla.

Leeds were rocked and only an outstretched leg from Casilla denied Bennett moments later.

United looked to respond and Harrison's shot from inside the area was cleared off the line by Jayden Bogle.

A fierce effort from Dallas was then beaten away by Roos with Hernandez smashing the rebound at Malone.

But Leeds again proved their own worst enemy in the 57th minute when Bennett went down in the box after a shirt pull from Cooper leaving Taylor to point to the spot.

Wilson stepped up to take the spot kick and clinically smashed the ball into the bottom right corner to put the Rams ahead for the first time on aggregate.

Leeds were heading out but Dallas drew United level with a superb individual goal to double his tally two minutes after the hour, cutting in from the left and firing into the opposite corner.

Ayling then blasted a good chance wide after an intricate one two with Bamford but United were reduced to ten men with 11 minutes left when Berardi was shown a second yellow card for going through Lawrence late on half-way.

The Rams were then again denied by the post in the 85th minute as Marriott's shot beat Casilla but not then left hand post but Derby scored what proved the tie's winning goal seconds later when Marriott finished off a flowing move with a chip over Casilla.

Leeds tried to find a way back and Dallas was only denied a hat-trick by a fine save by Roos.

Derby were then also reduced to ten men when Malone was sent off for a second booking after fouling Hernandez.

Izzy Brown - on as a substitute for Bamford - took the free-kick but blazed it over the bar and with that went United's season with dreams of promotion to the Premier League gone for another year.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Klich (Clarke 86), Shackleton, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford (Brown 88). Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Jansson, Struijk, Gotts, Bogusz.

Derby County: Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone, Johnson, Holmes (Marriott 44), Mount, Wilson (Cole 90), Lawrence, Bennett (Huddlestone 59). Subs not used: Carson, Evans, Knight, Jozefzoon.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Attendance: 36,326.