'Relentless' Leeds United compared to former dominant force of Stoke City boss Nathan Jones

STOKE CITY boss Nathan Jones described Leeds United as "relentless" after seeing his Potters side blitzed by Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

Stoke approached Saturday's Championship clash at the bet365 Stadium bottom of the table with only a solitary point to their name with the pressure increasing on Jones.

The Potters held their own for the majority of the first half but a brilliant team move finished by Stuart Dallas fired Leeds into a 42nd-minute lead after which the Whites ran riot.

Gjanni Alioski and Patrick Bamford also netted for United after the break leaving Jones facing fresh questions about his job and drawing comparisons between Leeds and his former League Two runners-up and eventual League One champions Luton Town.

"Leeds go man-for-man with you all over so what we did was try to do something a little different," said Jones

"We tried to make sure we were secure because they make a lot of forward runs and carve teams open. They’re a good side.

"I came from a side at the level below who were doing exactly the same to teams as Leeds do. They’re relentless.

"That’s a mentality, that’s an athleticism. At the minute we’re not there, we’re not at that level."

Asked if he was feeling the pressure, Jones said: "I put pressure on myself. We’re not winning games. I want to win football matches.

"I’ve been used to winning football matches and since I’ve come here we’ve not been doing that - so there’s pressure on myself.

"It’s not nice and I front it out, I’m brave. I don’t sneak down the touchline trying to get in. I front it out because I’m a brave manager.

"We believe we will turn it around but players have to take responsibility as well."

Faced with a question asking if he had support from the board, Jones said: "As far as I’m aware. I’ve got a good relationship with them and they see the work we’re doing.

"It won’t continue forever. I’m not stupid enough to think it will.

"If at any point I feel I can’t change it and I’m flogging a dead horse, I won’t do that.

"We do believe we are making big strides here. We haven’t got the rewards we should have but we can’t keep saying that.

"We were well beaten today but Leeds are a very good side. They will do that to lots of sides. But we’ve got to be better."