Quick turnaround with Leeds United flying out to Sardinia for Cagliari Calcio test

LEEDS UNITED will fly out to Sardinia for the club's final pre-season friendly tonight with the Whites put through their paces against Cagliari Calcio on Saturday evening.

The selected Whites squad sent out to face Serie A side Cagliari will arrive on the Italian island on Friday night ahead of Saturday's 8.30pm local time kick-off at Sardegna Arena.

A Whites XI are also taking in a pre-season friendly against recently relegated Spanish Segunda Division side Girona on Saturday afternoon at Manchester City's training ground with the venue switched from Tadcaster Albion.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa seems likely to send his full first team squad to Sardinia with several first teamers including some of the club's internationals and summer signings having missed United's pre-season tour of Australia and clashes against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers to stay back at Thorp Arch and concentrate on fitness work.

The Whites only returned back home from Australia on Monday.

Leeds then begin their Championship campaign next Sunday at Bristol City.