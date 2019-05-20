Pontus Jansson breaks silence over Leeds United's play-off heartbreak

Have your say

Pontus Jansson has spoken out for the first time since Leeds United's Championship play-off defeat to Derby County.

The 28-year-old posted a message to the United support on his personal Instagram account following the end of the Whites campaign last week.

Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a 4-3 aggregate defeat to the Rams on Wednesday evening at Elland Road, which brought their dreams of a return to the Premier League to an abrupt end.

Jansson, who was seen slumped next to the advertising boards at Elland Road following the loss, played no part in the either leg of Frank Lampard's side after picking up an ankle injury.

"It shouldn’t end like that," Jansson wrote.

"Still don’t understand it today how it all could end so quickly.

"We gave all every single day and deserved more but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

"I’m proud of my club, team-mates and fans that we never gave up.

"Thanks for all support and all the efforts during the year."