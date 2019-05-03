PDL play-off final date confirmed as Leeds United Under-23s host Birmingham City

Have your say

The Professional Development League national play-off final between Leeds United and Birmingham City will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at Elland Road it has been announced.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23s will welcome the Blues to LS11 with kick-off set for 7pm according to Birmingham City.

United and City will go head-to-head to determine the overall winners of this season's Professional Development League following a gruelling 28-game campaign.

The Whites claimed the North title with room to spare and were pitted against South runners-up Coventry City in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

A dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory for Corberan's side on Monday evening sealed their progression into the final.

Birmingham, who were runners-up behind United in the Northern section, made light work of Southern champions Ipswich Town with a 3-0 victory at Portman Road to secure their spot in the national final.

Leeds have taken on City twice already during the regular season and are yet to beat their counterparts.

United fell to a 3-0 defeat at Thorp Arch in November before earning a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture thanks to a 96th minute free-kick from Izzy Brown.

The fixture at Elland Road will be a one-off tie with extra-time and penalties in play to determine the overall winner of the Professional Development League title.