Patrick Bamford or Eddie Nketiah? Jack Harrison or Helder Costa? Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa explains his thinking

Patrick Bamford is a ‘great centre-forward’ in Marcelo Bielsa’s eyes, and one who will improve his strike rate sooner rather than later.

The Leeds United frontman toiled without reward against Barnsley on Sunday, missing a number of chances but impressing his boss with his efforts in the lone striker role.

Eddie Nketiah made another goalscoring cameo at Oakwell

Bamford was visibly frustrated throughout the Yorkshire derby, having come in for some close physical attention from defenders and failed to hit the net from five attempts.

He appeared to express his feelings to Bielsa when he was substituted, the coach offering some words in return.

The Argentine was satisfied with the 26-year-old’s contribution, before he was withdrawn on 70 minutes for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, who opened the scoring and then won a penalty that Mateusz Klich converted.

“Bamford makes a lot of effort to be in good condition to score, especially in this match,” said Bielsa. He had a lot of chances.

“I tried to explain to him that he deserved a goal in the match. An attacker like him, in his position, they suffer a lot when they don’t score.

“It’s not the same if you don’t score, if you create a lot of chances.”

Bielsa believes Bamford’s knack of getting on the end of attacking moves will pay off, allowing him to add to the four goals he already has this season.

“I think he’s a great centre-forward, in every match he has four or five chances to score,” said Bielsa.

“I think before later he will improve his efficiency.”

To date, Bielsa has stuck with Bamford as his starting striker in Championship games, Nketiah remaining on the bench as an impact sub’.

And Helder Costa, Leeds’ marquee summer signing, is also having to be patient.

On Sunday he came on at half-time for Jack Harrison and did his case for a starting berth no harm, giving Barnsley a torrid time on the left.

It was Costa who won the free-kick Kalvin Phillips delivered for Nketiah’s opener.

When asked how close Costa and Nketiah are to starting games for Leeds, Bielsa simply categorised them and the two men whose positions they might be expected to threaten, as different options at his disposal.

“Harrison and Bamford played well enough,” he said.

“Helder and Nketiah have different characteristics and sometimes, in a match like that, variety is a good option.

“Bamford and Harrison they create a big impact in the team as well.

“They are different options for the same position.

“Bamford or Nketiah or Harrison or Helder Costa, all of them can play.

“That happens in all the positions in our team.”

Nketiah, who has scored four goals for the Whites in six appearances, four of which were as a substitute, was given a particularly eyecatching compliment by Bielsa.

The 20-year-old, highly rated by his Premier League parent club, is a predatory finisher but not a one-dimensional player, according to the Whites head coach.

“He’s a striker who scores, some players are involved a lot before the finish, creating the chance, Nketiah is more involved in the end of the action, not in the creation,” he said.

“But anyway he has good characteristics to combine with his team-mates, he’s a complete player.”