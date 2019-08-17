Patrick Bamford left delighted by brace as battling Leeds United see off Wigan

Patrick Bamford believes Leeds United handled the occasion well after his brace saw off 10-man Wigan at the DW stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites toppled Paul Cook's men as they secured all three points with a 2-0 victory in Lancashire and hit the summit of the Championship table after just three games.

The 25-year-old scored either half of the break and was the victim of the challenge that resulted in referee Andrew Madley handing Latics midfielder Joe Williams his marching orders before the interval.

Bamford bagged two scrappy goals from close-range to hand United the win, with the forward left pleased by the teams battling qualities.

"It was a strange game," Bamford reflected.

"Sometimes when the opposition goes down to 10 men it can be difficult. It's weird because you have all the ball when it feels comfortable.

"But then one mistake and you never know what can happen. We handled it well and it's a good three points."

Asked about his two goals, he said: "I'll take them. I was in the right place! But it's just nice to score.

"Sometimes as a striker you can get a bit frustrated as you don't see the ball as much as you want. But you have to remember that your job isn't really to create, you're there to finish.

"Making sure I'm in and around those areas is something that I need to concentrate on."