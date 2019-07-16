Patrick Bamford admits regret over Aston Villa 'dive' and opens up on Elland Road boo boys

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has voiced his regret over a two-match ban which he picked up for "successful deception of a match official" against Aston Villa in April.

The 25-year-old was handed retrospective punishment for his role in aiding the sending off of Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi in the second half during the Championship clash between the two sides.

Bamford fell to the floor clutching his face following a brawl that ensued after Mateusz Klich's controversial opening goal in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Replays showed that there had been no contact with the striker before referee Stuart Attwell handed the Dutch forward his marching orders.

Bamford, though, has now revealed his regret over the incident that led to a two-game ban which included the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals against Derby County.

"Once I've put that in people's minds it's going to be hard to change that," Bamford told BBC Sport.

"But it's something I've got to do over the next few years. Looking back, I regret it. I maintain he touched me but I milked it and made a stupid deal of it.

"I wouldn't do it again and it's something I have to learn from."

Bamford missed nearly half of the 2018/19 campaign due to a knee injury picked up in September that kept him sidelined for six months.

Despite his absence he still bagged 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, though he endured an up and down relationship with the United fans during his first season in West Yorkshire.

"I took a bit of stick last year from the fans," he admitted.

"There will always be people who like you or aren't such fans [of you], and for me it's an opportunity to prove them wrong and get them on my side.

"If we'd gone up last year I'd have said it had been a great season, missing six months and getting 10 goals I'd have been chuffed.

"But because we didn't go up, it was a nightmare season."