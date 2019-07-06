Pablo Hernandez focused on Leeds United's Premier League ambitions over his own

Pablo Hernandez says he is fully focused on helping Leeds United achieve their Premier League goal this season rather than improving on his own performance.

The Spaniard was directly involved in 24 of United's 76 Championship goals last term, bagging twelve goals and pitching in with a further twelve assists.

Hernandez - who celebrated his 34th birthday in April - celebrated one of the finest seasons of his career to date by picking up the Whites player and players' player of the year award.

The veteran's talents have spanned La Liga and the Premier League, but he has spent the last three campaigns at Elland Road in the Championship with the Whites.

He was a key figure during Marcelo Bielsa's first stint in West Yorkshire last season, helping Leeds to a third-placed finish before play-off heartbreak in late May.

The Argentine has now committed to a second campaign with the club in the belief that he can take United one step further by reaching the top-flight.

Leeds unveiled the headline capture of Helder Costa earlier this week, who became the club's third senior signing alongside Manchester City's Jack Harrison and Brighton's Ben White.

Jack Clarke also returned on loan following the completion of his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bielsa will be hoping that with the arrival of the Portuguese winger his veteran playmaker can share the burden of creativity in his line-up.

Hernandez, though, says he has no interest in adding more personal achievements to his locker if it means helping the club reach the Premier League this season.

"I don't think about this," Hernandez told LUTV.

"I know it's very difficult for me to improve the targets and statistics from last year. But I always try to give my best and give 100 per cent.

"The more important thing for me is the team. If I can help the team with my statistics it's better for me and the team.

"But it's more important that the team reaches its goal and target. We know the target is to come up to the Premier League.

"If I can help the team with goals and with assists it's good for me, but we have to reach this target."