Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell practicing patience at Burnley but decision to leave Leeds United wasn't a difficult one

The decision to leave Leeds United wasn't a difficult one for Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but he admits it has necessitated patience on his behalf.

The goalkeeper was sold by the Whites in August, after it became clear that Kiko Casilla would be Marcelo Bielsa's number one choice between the posts.

Tracking back a little further to June, speaking while on international duty in June, Peacock-Farrell said he foresaw two career scenarios, one of which was an exit from Elland Road.

The 22-year-old added that his willingness to quit the club he joined as a youth team player in 2013 stemmed purely from a desire to play, regularly.

"If I stay at Leeds I'll be staying at Leeds to play,'' he said then. "The two scenarios would probably be I'm staying at Leeds and I'm playing or I'll have to be elsewhere I think.

"So the aim is to be playing football, I have to, for selfish reasons. I'm not one of those goalkeepers who's maybe content with sitting on the bench and picking up a wage."

Peacock-Farrell in international action for Northern Ireland (Pic: Getty)

By 2nd August, he was posing for photos and video footage at Burnley, as the ink dried on a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

On Thursday night in Belfast, reflecting on his summer decision-making process, Peacock-Farrell points to the Clarets' top-flight status as a major factor in the conclusion he arrived at.

He weighed that up against the presence of not one but two England international keepers in the Turf Moor dressing room - Nick Pope and Joe Hart - which made first team football unlikely.

"I don't think you could call it difficult, when a Premier League team comes calling," he told the YEP, again on international duty in Belfast.

"It's really hard for you to turn it down.

"It's an opportunity for me to grow, take the next step in my career and I feel like it's a good, solid place for me to build a foundation and improve myself.

"I know I've got two top goalkeepers in front of me but it's a time in my career when I can maybe take some information from them, learn from them and maybe benefit myself."

Last season, at least until Casilla jetted into West Yorkshire from Read Madrid and took the number one spot, the challenge for Peacock-Farrell was keeping the ball out of Leeds' net week in and week out in the Championship promotion race.

In his first season at Burnley, he admits things will be a lot different.

"Just [to] be a bit more patient," he said.

"It's a step up, you've got to allow for that, you've got to allow for change.

"I'm not playing at the moment but this is the time when you can work on other things that you're maybe not able to do when you're playing week in and week out.

"I'm going to use this time wisely to better myself, in training, in the gym and then when the time comes I'll be ready."

Part of Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany, a 'very' excited Peacock-Farrell is looking forward to what he hopes will be another special night at Windsor Park.

Looking back, he can draw on the memories and experiences he gained at Leeds United.

"I took a fair amount of games, some experience.

"Obviously it was my first club and first amount of games.

"To play for Leeds, not many players can say they've done that, playing in front of the 30 to 35,000 every single game, every single Saturday, Tuesday, it was a really nice feeling."