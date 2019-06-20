No surprise if Leeds United take displays to new level after second summer with Marcelo Bielsa

PLAY-OFFS heartache to Derby County still seems like yesterday.

Thirty-six days ago to be precise.

There is, though, scant time to lick any wounds with the majority of Leeds United’s players returning to pre-season training at Thorp Arch in just four days’ time.

A select group with some involved in internationals then returns next Saturday by which time there will be five weeks until the opening weekend of the 2019-2020 Championship.

The clock is also ticking to United’s first pre-season friendly in just under three weeks’ time at York City. The Minstermen and Guiseley feature alongside Manchester United and Western

Sydney Wanderers in a real mixed bag of opponents over the summer.

Leeds are hoping to arrange another friendly at Elland Road for the final Saturday before the season starts.

But last summer under Marcelo Bielsa showed that little notice should be taken of results over the summer with Leeds then bursting into life when it mattered most last August.

The only difference this time around is that there will be no element of surprise should United again leave their pre-season results well behind when the campaign swings into gear.

Leeds began their preparations for the 2018-19 campaign with a friendly at League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers on July 17 which had been arranged as part of the deal to bring midfielder Jordan Stevens to the Whites.

One month after taking charge at Leeds, Bielsa named a squad of just 15 players for the clash at the New Lawn and the South American’s tenure began with a victory as first-half goals from Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling ensured a 2-1 victory.

One year on, Leeds will begin their pre-season campaign against a side two divisions lower than Forest Green in York. The Minstermen eventually finished 12th under Steve Watson and Bootham Crescent will welcome Leeds for a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday, July 10.

Just over 24 hours later, United will be back in action again at another National League North side in regular pre-season hosts Guiseley who will take on the Whites at Nethermoor Park on Thursday, July 11 (7.45pm).

Under Russ O’Neill and Marcus Bignot, the Lions finished one place but nine points above the dropzone last term and the Lions will feature on United’s summer agenda as their second opponents, having been their second-last opposition last summer.

By the time Leeds lined up at Nethermoor Park on July 26 last year, United had already taken in four friendlies with the Forest Green clash followed by 1-1 draws at York and League One side Southend United and a 4-3 loss at another League One outfit in Oxford United with Bielsa naturally rotating his line-ups.

Leeds then edged a seven-goal thriller at Guiseley with a Ryan Edmondson double plus strikes from Mateusz Klich and Jack Clarke sealing a 4-3 win but results-wise, the Whites headed into their final summer pre-season friendly at home to Spanish Segunda Division side Las Palmas following two draws, two narrow wins and one defeat from five games against much lower league opposition.

Leeds then edged out Las Palmas through a solitary late strike from Kemar Roofe after a solid but unspectacular display but there was no real clue what to expect as the Whites lined up for the season opener at home to title favourites Stoke City.

Yet Bielsa’s men burst into life with a sensational display en route to a 3-1 victory that far exceeded anything seen in pre-season.

Twelve months on, the clashes against non-league hosts York and Guiseley could hardly be followed by a more different test with Leeds then flying out to Australia over the weekend of July 12 and taking on Manchester United at Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, July 17 (kick-off 12 noon BST).

Chalk and cheese compared to York and Guiseley with Leeds taking on the Red Devils for the first time in seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s side recording a 3-0 win at Elland Road in a Carling Cup tie on Tuesday, September 20 through a Michael Owen double and Ryan Giggs strike.

Three days after the Red Devils pre-season friendly, a diverse selection of summer opponents for Leeds then takes in a clash against Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, July 20, kick-off time yet to be confirmed. The club were only formed in 2012 with the Wanderers finishing eighth out of the 10 teams in the A-League last term.

One week later, Leeds are set finish their pre-season with a final friendly at Elland Road.

Bielsa will naturally want his men to head into his second Championship campaign on the back of some strong results but last season proved that it was the hard yards and triple sessions at Thorp Arch that ultimately made the difference come the season proper.

It was a difference that took Leeds to the play-offs, only to end in heartache against the Rams. It meant league clashes against the likes of Manchester United will have to wait until another day.

Ensuring the club book Premier ties against the Red Devils in 2020-21 is now the sole objective next term and the first weekend in August and not the club’s pre-season friendlies will be the first chance to judge.