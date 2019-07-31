No direct trains for Leeds United fans travelling to Bristol City match for Sunday kickoff time due to strikes

Have your say

Leeds United fans travelling to Bristol City on Sunday are set to be hit by train chaos as Cross Country have reduced services - meaning fans will not be able to make kickoff directly.

Due to industrial action by the RMT union, Cross Country announced today (July 31) they will be running a significantly reduced service on Sunday 4 August.

The only Cross Country services currently offered directly from Leeds to Birmingham are:

10.01, 12.11, 13.11, 16.11, 18.11

The services offered from Birmingham to Bristol have been reduced to:

11.30, 12.12, 20.12

The reduction in services will mean fans are unable to make kickoff time using Cross Country services.

No Cross Country trains are offered after 15.30 from Bristol to Birmingham - resulting in fans not being able to return home directly after the match.

If you have purchased a ticket for Sunday 4 August marked ‘XC ONLY’ or ‘CROSS CNTRY ONLY’ this will be valid to travel on an alternative CrossCountry service on Friday 2 August, Saturday 3 August, Monday 5 August and Tuesday 6 August, Cross Country said.

The following train operators have confirmed they will accept tickets for travel via a reasonable route:

Chiltern Railways

Grand Central

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Northern

Scotrail

Thameslink & Great Northern

TransPennine Express (TPE)

Transport for London

Cross Country are 'hopeful' more services will be added later this week.