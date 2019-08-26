New domestic interest in Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock after move to Greece breaks down, all quiet on two other outcasts

Laurens De Bock’s move to Greece appears to have broken down but there is now domestic interest in the Leeds United defender.

De Bock was all set for a move to Aris Thessaloniki –reports in Greece and Belgium at the start of the month revealed he was close to joining Aris on a season-long loan deal, with the Super League outfit said to have an option to buy the Belgian for a sum in the region of £500,000.

But negotiations appear to have come to a halt and Greek press outlets are reporting that the deal is dead.

The left-back may well still leave Elland Road, however, in the very near future.

The YEP understands there is now interest in 26-year-old De Bock, both at home and abroad, with options that are thought to be attractive to the player.

What is certain is that there is no way back for De Bock with the Whites.

He arrived at Elland Road in a £1.5m move from Club Brugge in January 2018.

The Belgian First Division and Belgian Cup winner made seven appearances for the Whites before the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Last summer he was deemed surplus to requirements and spent the 2018/19 season out on loan with K.V Oostende in his homeland.

De Bock has remained outside of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s plans ever since and a departure seems likely.

League One clubs can still sign players up until 5pm next Monday, while the Scottish transfer window remains open until midnight on the same date.

Many European leagues have also set a 2nd September deadline for transfers.

While De Bock has hopes of reigniting his career elsewhere, the YEP understands there are currently no imminent moves for his fellow Leeds United outcasts Ouasim Bouy or Vurnon Anita.

The latter pair were pictured at Thorp Arch in the summer, after both spending last season on loan in their native Holland, but neither are part of Bielsa’s squad plans.