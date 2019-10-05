Millwall 2 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Whites battle hard after Gaetano Berardi red card
Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Gaetano Berardi saw red in controversial circumstances.
The 30-year-old was handed his marching orders in just the 14th minute after being adjudged to have taken down Tom Bradshaw in the box. Jed Wallace duly converted before Bradshaw himself struck. Gjanni Alioski bagged after the break but United were unable to earn anything from the tie. Here's how we rated the performance:
1. Kiko Casilla
7 - Little he could do with either of the goals in the first half. Made some smart stops and played the ball out of defence well.