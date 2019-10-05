Millwall 2 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Whites battle hard after Gaetano Berardi red card

The 30-year-old was handed his marching orders in just the 14th minute after being adjudged to have taken down Tom Bradshaw in the box. Jed Wallace duly converted before Bradshaw himself struck. Gjanni Alioski bagged after the break but United were unable to earn anything from the tie. Here's how we rated the performance:

1. Kiko Casilla 7 - Little he could do with either of the goals in the first half. Made some smart stops and played the ball out of defence well. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke Ayling 7 - Overcame some early rust to slot in really well in the centre of defence. Battled well. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Gaetano Berardi 5 - In allowing Bradshaw to get away from him he created the situation that led to the penalty and sending off, even if replays showed neither decision to be correct. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ben White 8 - Really stepped up in the absence of Cooper and, after 14 minutes, Berardi. So comfortable on and off the ball with few mistakes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more