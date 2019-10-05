Leeds ratings

Millwall 2 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Whites battle hard after Gaetano Berardi red card

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Gaetano Berardi saw red in controversial circumstances.

The 30-year-old was handed his marching orders in just the 14th minute after being adjudged to have taken down Tom Bradshaw in the box. Jed Wallace duly converted before Bradshaw himself struck. Gjanni Alioski bagged after the break but United were unable to earn anything from the tie. Here's how we rated the performance:

7 - Little he could do with either of the goals in the first half. Made some smart stops and played the ball out of defence well.

7 - Little he could do with either of the goals in the first half. Made some smart stops and played the ball out of defence well.
7 - Overcame some early rust to slot in really well in the centre of defence. Battled well.

7 - Overcame some early rust to slot in really well in the centre of defence. Battled well.
5 - In allowing Bradshaw to get away from him he created the situation that led to the penalty and sending off, even if replays showed neither decision to be correct.

5 - In allowing Bradshaw to get away from him he created the situation that led to the penalty and sending off, even if replays showed neither decision to be correct.
8 - Really stepped up in the absence of Cooper and, after 14 minutes, Berardi. So comfortable on and off the ball with few mistakes.

8 - Really stepped up in the absence of Cooper and, after 14 minutes, Berardi. So comfortable on and off the ball with few mistakes.
