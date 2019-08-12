Mateusz Klich delivers exciting verdict on Leeds United recruits Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich has maximum confidence in the talents of new Leeds United recruit Eddie Nketiah, declaring: "One hundred per cent, he is good."

England under-21s international Nketiah joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day with the striker introduced to the Elland Road crowd before Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old had yet to train with Leeds but Klich is already certain of the the quality Nketiah possesses.

"He was doing some physical tests and was here two days before the game," said Klich.

"One hundred per cent, he is good.

"He is from the Premier League so he has to be good so I don't worry about it."

Klich is also expecting big things from United's marquee summer signing from Wolves Helder Costa who has so far had to make do with two late second-half outings from the bench in the opening weekend 3-1 win at Bristol City and Saturday's 1-1 draw with Forest.

"He's a great player," said Klich.

"I hope he will get more minutes and then he will score goals and get assists and I am not worried about him."