Markus Babbel backing Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa to be Championship contenders

Western Sydney Wanderers boss Markus Babbel is backing Leeds United to be Championship contenders once again this season following his sides 2-1 defeat to the Whites.

United completed their week-long tour of Australia with victory over Wanderers at the opening of their brand new Bankwest stadium thanks to a 95th minute strike from Pablo Hernandez.

The Whites have spent time in Perth - where they faced rivals Manchester United - before making the flight to Sydney as part of their preparations for the coming campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to split his squad in two for the tour Down Under with his international contingent and new signings remaining back at Thorp Arch for fitness work instead.

Babbel, though, believes despite only seeing half of what Leeds have to offer that the Whites will once again be challenging for a spot in the Premier League this term.

"It was a fantastic test for us and a great experience for the boys," Babbel said.

"I saw many good things from us, of course, Leeds are a good side. I think they will definitely finish in the first five teams in the Championship.

"The first 30 minutes, they had one chance and scored. We had two chances and couldn’t score. Then we were a bit tired because the pace was quite high, Leeds are a good side as they let you run, then we were in a bit of trouble and then had a bit of luck.

"After half-time we had a good reaction and good score, the most important thing for me was what I said before: that we don’t want to park our team in the box.

"So we tried to play and tried to create chances, of course against a team like that you can’t create 100 chances. But also in the second half, we had two-three chances and it was a great experience for the boys.”