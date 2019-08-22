Marcelo Bielsa waiting on Stuart Dallas injury news after praising versatile Leeds United ace

MARCELO BIELSA was waiting to see the extremity of a possible injury to Stuart Dallas after praising the winger-turned full-back's importance to Leeds United.

Dallas has started all four league games so far this season with the versatile Northern Ireland international and natural winger playing as a right-back with Luke Ayling still out injured.

Dallas again excelled in Wednesday night's 1-0 win against Championship visitors Brentford but the 28-year-old was substituted for Gaetano Berardi with 12 minutes left with head coach Bielsa fearing the Northern Ireland ace may be injured.

"Dallas is a player that has been an important player because he defends well," said Bielsa.

"He acts with surprise and he has a winger's cross so he is a player that is solving a lot of problems with the skills that he has."

Asked if Dallas now had an injury, Bielsa said: "I think so but I don't know the importance of the injury."

Bielsa also admitted he had been highly satisfied with United's defending with Leeds still having only conceded two league goals - in the opening weekend 3-1 win at Bristol City and the subsequent 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

With the Whites also shutting out Salford City in a 3-0 triumph the Carabao Cup first round, Leeds have now kept three clean sheets in succession with United not conceding in nearly five hours - 283 minutes of football.

"We defended well," said Bielsa, assessing the display against Brentford.

"The opponent didn’t have enough clear chances.

"When we are playing against one team who has five important strikers, with three players in the first XI and two strikers as subs, it’s something important to make the difference that we did versus these kind of strikers."