Marcelo Bielsa reveals no fresh Leeds United injury concerns ahead of Nottingham Forest

Leeds United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

The Whites will return to home soil on Saturday lunchtime in front of the Sky Sports cameras for the first time this season.

Bielsa, though, has revealed that he has no added worries for his squad ahead of the fixture with Forest this weekend.

Tyler Roberts (leg) and Luke Ayling (calf) remain sidelined with knocks but the Argentine head coach hinted that he could well name an unchanged line-up in LS11.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to rejoin the squad following his opening day suspension during the 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

"We don't have any (new) injured players," Bielsa revealed.

"I can't tell you today that I plan to change any of the players. (Gaetano) Berardi can obviously come back into the squad."

On Roberts' absence, he said: "Tyler Roberts is a very important player for us.

"He's an offensive player with very clear abilities. We are missing him. We'd like him to be without injuries, we'd like to have him now with us.

"Now he has another injury and we must help him recover."