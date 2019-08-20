Marcelo Bielsa reveals Leeds United trio are fighting to be fit for Brentford clash

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski are all doubtful for Leeds United's Championship clash with Brentford.

The trio will be assessed ahead of the fixture at Elland Road on Wednesday night where former defender Pontus Jansson is expected to be in action.

Cooper and Douglas have been regulars this term under the Argentine with both seeing action on Saturday during the 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Alioski meanwhile was handed 45 minutes with Carlos Corberan's Under-23s side in their 3-2 Professional Development League win over Millwall on Monday.

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts remain the club's two long-term injury worries, with Bielsa refusing to put any time frame on the duo's return to the senior squad.

The Whites head coach now faces another anxious wait to see who will be available for the Bees clash under the lights in LS11 as United bid to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

He said: "We are not sure that (Liam) Cooper, (Gjanni) Alioski and (Barry) Douglas can play the game but nor can we say that they cannot.

"They don't have any problem that will keep them from playing after tomorrow. But you have to have the safety feeling that they are 100 per cent ready.

"It's going to depend on how they feel because now we have more than 24 hours until we play the game."

Bielsa also revealed how he would shape his defence should Douglas and Alioski fail to be passed fit in time to take on Thomas Frank's side.

Academy graduate Jamie Shackleton would be his preferred choice at right-back while Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas, who has made a find start tot he season, would move across to the left side of defence.

Gaetano Berardi is expected to step into the line-up should he be required to replace club captain Cooper.