Marcelo Bielsa refuses to criticise Leeds United players but admits there's room for disappointment after Elland Road struggles

Marcelo Bielsa heads into the international break with a tinge of disappointment, thanks to the five points his men have dropped at Elland Road.

Leeds United have twice dominated a visiting side in the Championship at home, without taking three points.

The Whites were held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest in their home opener and lost 1-0 to Swansea City on Saturday, despite creating sufficient goalscoring opportunities to win both games.

But Bielsa is satisfied that his players have done enough to win each of their six Championship fixtures and has once again elected to spare them from criticism.

“We needed the win or the minimum a draw if we couldn’t win,” he said after Saturday’s defeat to the Swans.

"We lost one game that we could win perfectly (and when) we have lost five points playing at home, then you have enough space to be a little bit disappointed.

“We cannot criticise the style of the team, but we were in the condition to win the six games we have played until now.”

The international break means Leeds United will go a full fortnight without a competitive game.

Bielsa says it’s a chance for players with niggles to get back to full fitness.

One such player is Kalvin Phillips, who limped through long periods of the Swansea game.

The Argentine head coach also named Stuart Dallas among those with knocks, but the YEP understands the right-back is not a doubt for Northern Ireland’s friendly with Luxembourg on Thursday.

Dallas has travelled to Belfast and been pictured in footage from Northern Ireland's training sessions.

“It is going to be a long period for us,” said Bielsa.

“We have a lot of players who are not going to be involved in this period.

“We’re going to try to recover some of the players with some problems; Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw.

“At the same time we are going to try and improve the organisation of the players that usually are playing less.

“This is the idea we have.”