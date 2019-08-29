Marcelo Bielsa provides Leeds United injury update ahead of Championship clash against Swansea City

SKIPPER Liam Cooper is set to return to the Leeds United fold for Saturday's Championship showdown against Swansea City at Elland Road.

Cooper missed Saturday's Championship clash at Stoke City with an ankle injury with head coach Marcelo Bielsa saying the defender could have played but was not at 100 per cent.

Cooper was also missing for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against the Potters but Bielsa thinks he will now have every player available for Saturday's clash against the Swans aside from Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts.

"I think all the players will be available," said Bielsa.

"I am not talking about Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts."

Ayling had surgery on his ankle last month while Roberts had fluid drained from his knee at the end of last season but both appeared in a training video on Monday on the Leeds United Twitter account.