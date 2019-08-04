Marcelo Bielsa pleased with Patrick Bamford and Ben White but "can't be happy" if Kemar Roofe departs Leeds United

Have your say

Marcelo Bielsa says he won't be happy if last season's top goalscorer Kemar Roofe leaves Leeds United, but he'll have to adapt.

The Whites' head coach, speaking after a largely comfortable 3-1 win at Bristol City in their opening game of the Championship season, wouldn't give a definitive update on the striker's future, but admitted that he couldn't pretend to be satisfied with the departure of a prolific frontman.

Roofe will reportedly travel to Belgium tomorrow for a medical ahead of a £7m move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht.

"I can't be happy if Roofe leaves," said Bielsa.

"It could be that he doesn't continue with us. If I tell you this when a striker, who scored 15 goals last season, [leaves] it would be stupid if I accept this situation.

"But I have to adapt if it finally happens."

The good news for Leeds and Bielsa is that Patrick Bamford not only led the line manfully at Ashton Gate, he hit the ground running with a second half goal.

Bamford's deft flick finished off a move created by Pablo Hernandez, who had earlier stunned Bristol City with a wondergoal.

Bielsa appreciated Bamford's willingness to do the dirty work up front, giving defenders a hard time and handing Leeds a focal point for attacks.

"[Bamford] showed a lot of effort, hard work and a lot of personality," said Bielsa.

"At the same time he scored. But every time it was tight and close, they marked every run.

"He kept the performance through the match, he was helping every time to press higher, helping the team.

"He was our reference to create danger."

Another major concern for fans over the summer was the club's strength in depth at centre-half, following the sale of Pontus Jansson to Brentford.

Debutant Ben White passed his first test with flying colours alongside Liam Cooper.

The on-loan Brighton defender impressed his new boss.

"One of the best players in the match," Bielsa said.

"Very good. The average of the team was positive with three, four, five players over this average. Bamford and White were part of this five."