Marcelo Bielsa on the pros and cons of playing Leeds United duo Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah together

MARCELO BIELSA has warned that playing Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah together risks reducing the number of assists provided by Leeds United's midfield.

Strikers Bamford and Nketiah have so far played just 13 minutes of football in the same side with Arsneal loanee Nktetiah brought on for Pablo Hernandez with 13 minutes left of the Championship home clash against Brentford.

Nketiah scored the only goal of the game just four minutes later but head coach Bielsa has otherwise opted to operate with a lone centre-forward with Bamford getting the nod to start in all seven of United's league games so far this term.

The Brentford clash aside, Nketiah has been brought on in a like-for-like positional swap with Bamford for every other of his Whites league outings with the England under-21s striker already on four goals for the season having netted twice in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup.

It means that the 20-year-old is still awaiting his first Whites league start and Bielsa said there were possibilities of that start coming alongside Bamford but that careful consideration would have to be given to United's midfield given the change in system and formation required to accommodate the two.

"Of course they give different things to the team but also they can play together," said Bielsa.

"When two players in the same position play in the same team, it’s necessary to see which one doesn’t play and what we’ll lose when the player has left if the other plays.

"Because in the case that they play together, it’s not always that you have attackers in the team means that you’re going to be more dangerous.

"What's really important for the centre-forward is the kind of passes they receive.

"If they play together they can do it but sometimes we have two centre forwards but we don’t have the player who can assist them."