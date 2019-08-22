Marcelo Bielsa discusses prospects of pairing Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford in front two

MARCELO BIELSA says there is every possibility of Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford lining up as a front two for Leeds United.

Natural centre-forward Nketiah is still awaiting his first start for Leeds after joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Last summer's £7m recruit Patrick Bamford has kept his position in the lone striker role but Nketiah and Bamford featured together for the last 13 minutes of Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Brentford with Nketiah brought on for Pablo Hernandez with the score still at 0-0.

Nketiah then scored the only goal of the game just four minutes later with the pacy England under-21s international dazzling in his short time on the pitch and further advertising his claims to start.

Bielsa has almost religiously set Leeds up with one centre-forward with a no 10 in behind but the Whites head coach says there is every chance of Bamford and Nketiah lining up together depending on the task in hand.

"It depends about the needs of the game," said Bielsa.

"According to what the opponent is doing, there is the possibility to play with two strikers.

"Sometimes playing with a lot of strikers can have a positive impact and sometimes the opposite.

"The key is reading what type of game you are playing and which is the best to to play with two strikers.

"It is important to play both strikers together.

"Both mix well. One is right-footed and the other left-footed player.

"Both know how to go to the sides. Both know how to play one in front or one in the back of the other one.

"They can make the link of the game and after make a lot of movements.

"Then you have to think that it is something you have to be thinking during the games."

Bielsa admits he is also keeping his fingers firmly crossed that both Bamford and Nketiah can stay injury free and be able to feature for the whole season.

Bamford missed 22 games through two separate knee ligament injuries in the first half of last season while top scorer Kemar Roofe was forced to sit out 13 league fixtures with a calf injury suffered in training in September followed by damaged knee ligaments in April.

Roofe has since been sold to Belgian side Anderlecht with highly-rated Nketiah brought in as a result.

"Last year we had Patrick Bamford playing or Roofe," said Bielsa.

"If we had both players it would have been an advantage for us.

"Now we have Nketiah and Patrick. Then what we wish is to have both the two players involved all season."

Wednesday night's win against Brentford took unbeaten Leeds back to the top of the Championship with ten points from their first four games.

United return to action on Saturday at a Stoke City side bottom of the pile with only one point to their name.