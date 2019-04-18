Marcelo Bielsa discusses Leeds United's Under-23s rising star Mateusz Bogusz

Marcelo Bielsa has remained coy over the potential of youngster Mateusz Bogusz following a number of dazzling displays for Leeds United's development side.

The 17-year-old playmaker joined the Whites in January from Polish outfit Ruch Chorzow and has taken well to life at Thorp Arch.

Bogusz has featured heavily for the Under-23s team in both the league and cup since his arrival in West Yorkshire, earning plaudits for his performances under Carlos Corberan's watch.

Bielsa, though, remained coy over the youngster after being asked his thoughts about his potential but did reveal the importance of his development at this stage of his career.

"He's a very young player," Bielsa said.

"He has only played a few games. You need to do some analysis but analysis cannot be done in some moments.

"He had a good performance in the last game [against Crystal Palace] but to make conclusions with only these performances from a very young player, from my position I am not the coach of the Under-23s, so I don't have to make any type of analysis.

"If I praise Mateusz, from a public point of view it is not helping him, but at the same time we will never criticise him in this moment.

"He's in a moment in his career where the most important thing he can do is take all the merits he can.

"That's the important thing for him now."