Marcelo Bielsa casts verdict on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's missed opportunities

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it is "important" that Patrick Bamford is creating opportunities for himself despite a number of missed chances in Australia.

The 25-year-old striker was in action for the Whites during the 2-1 pre-season victory over A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest stadium on Saturday.

Bamford, though, squandered a number of chances as a frustrating evening in front of goal played out before a 95th minute Pablo Hernandez strike ensured victory for Leeds as they completed they tour Down Under.

Bielsa's number nine also missed a notable chance in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Perth earlier in the week, but the Argentine is backing his attacker to "make steps" once his Championship preparations are complete.

"For a striker it is very important that they create chances," Bielsa said.

"At the same time, for his confidence it is important that these type of chances are finished and he scores.

"One of the first steps for a forward is that it is important he creates a chance. And then he makes steps in his performance in the pre-season and finally he scores goals."

Asked about match-winner Hernandez's performance, Bielsa said: "He brought balance in the second half. He gave deep options in the right side in the first half and the continuity to play in attack."